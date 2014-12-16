TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's Agricultural Ministry on
Tuesday confirmed a case of a highly pathogenic H5 strain of
avian influenza at a poultry farm in Miyazaki prefecture in
southwestern Japan.
Three chickens tested positive at the farm and all of the
roughly 4,000 chickens there have been culled, an official at
the Miyazaki prefectural government said.
The local government also asked nearby poultry farms to
restrict movements of livestock, he said.
There is believed to be no risk of the virus spreading to
humans through consumption of chicken eggs or meat, he said.
Miyazaki Prefecture is Japan's top producer of broiler
chickens, raising about 28 million birds as of Feb. 1, or around
20 percent of all chickens in Japan, according to an official at
the Agricultural Ministry.
In April, Japan confirmed its first bird flu case in
livestock since 2011 at a farm in Kumamoto prefecture,
southwestern Japan.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)