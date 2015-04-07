CHICAGO, April 7 An eighth turkey flock in Minnesota, the nation's top turkey-producing state, has been infected with a lethal strain of bird flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

The H5N2 flu strain, which can kill nearly an entire flock of poultry within 48 hours, was found in a flock of 30,000 turkeys in Kandiyohi County, Minn., according to the USDA.

It is the fifth infection in the state since Thursday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)