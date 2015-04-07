(Adds details on USDA team arriving in Minnesota, Canadian
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 7 A lethal strain of bird flu has
infected an eighth turkey flock in Minnesota, the nation's top
turkey producer, in just over a month, officials said on
Tuesday, a day after a team of epidemiologists arrived to
investigate how the disease is spreading.
Minnesota has detected five cases of the H5N2 flu, which can
kill nearly an entire flock of poultry within 48 hours, in
commercial turkey flocks since Thursday alone.
Commercial poultry operations and backyard flocks in states
ranging from Arkansas to Washington also have been infected with
the deadly strain since the beginning of the year, triggering
overseas buyers to limit imports of U.S. poultry from companies
like Tyson Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp.
On Tuesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Japan
and Taiwan imposed trade restrictions on poultry from Ontario
after bird flu was confirmed in the province.
The latest U.S. infection of the H5N2 flu was the second
case in two days to be found in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The county, located west of
Minneapolis, is the state's top turkey-producing county.
On Monday, a team of USDA epidemiologists arrived in
Minnesota to investigate how the virus is making its way into
turkey flocks, said Erica Gunderson, spokeswoman for the
Minnesota Board of Animal Health. State officials asked the U.S.
government to send the team because they needed help responding
to the increasing number of infections, she added.
"Basically, we just needed more people," she said.
The USDA has said it believes migratory ducks are spreading
the flu, but does not know exactly how the virus is moving into
poultry flocks from wild birds.
The latest infected flock of 30,000 turkeys in Minnesota
will be culled to prevent the virus from spreading, and the
birds will not enter the food supply, according to the USDA. In
the last week, the number of birds to be culled in the state
because of the flu has topped 180,000.
Farmers in Minnesota raise about 46 million turkeys a year,
accounting for more than $600 million in income, according to
the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association. Nationwide, farmers
raised about 240 million turkeys in 2013, according to the USDA.
So far, no human infections of the bird flu have been
detected.
