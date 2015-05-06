By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 6 Poultry veterinarians in
Minnesota believe an outbreak of avian flu has spread between
farms, indicating the implementation of a U.S. strategy to
contain the deadly bird disease failed in at least some cases.
Wild birds are thought to be carriers of the flu virus,
which can be tracked onto poultry farms by people or trucks that
come into contact with contaminated feces. It may also be
carried into barns by wind blowing in contaminated dirt or dust.
U.S. and state officials had thought that quarantining
infected farms and killing birds would prevent the virus from
moving to neighboring farms.
However, veterinarians now think the disease was transmitted
between farms, Bill Hartmann, executive director of the
Minnesota Board of Animal Health, told reporters on a conference
call. He did not have more details.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which until now has
focused on water fowl spreading the bird flu, is investigating
"the potential transmission of virus between operations," a
spokeswoman said. There are a number of ways the virus may be
introduced to farms, she added.
Virulent H5 avian influenza strains have spread to 14 states
in five months and affected about 26 million birds in the worst
outbreak of the disease in U.S. history, according to the USDA.
In Minnesota, the biggest U.S. turkey producing state,
delays in the killing of infected poultry flocks may have led to
"a couple of cases" of the flu spreading from one farm to
another, said Steve Olson, executive director of the Minnesota
Turkey Growers Association.
Delays could have kept the virus on infected farms for
longer than desired, allowing the wind to blow contaminated
particles to a nearby facility, he said.
Government officials hire workers to kill birds from
infected flocks, and normally try to kill them within two to
three days after infections are confirmed, Olson said.
Minnesota was "a few days behind at some point" on culling
infected flocks, but has since caught up, he said.
Wednesday was the first day since April 15 when no new
infections were reported in Minnesota, the state's board of
animal health said.
Last month, on a conference call about Minnesota's outbreak,
John Clifford, the USDA's chief veterinarian, said the agency
was preventing the spread of the disease between farms.
If confirmed, a lateral spread "would represent a failure in
biosecurity," said John Glisson, vice president of research for
the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernard Orr)