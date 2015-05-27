MEXICO CITY May 27 Mexico is working hard to
prevent outbreaks of a bird flu epidemic that has stricken the
U.S. poultry and egg industry in recent months, a senior Mexican
agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was
responding to comments on Tuesday by a world health official who
said that Mexico was particularly vulnerable.
Bernard Vallat, director-general of the Paris-based World
Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), said there is a high risk
that bird flu strains could spread within the American
continent, mainly to Mexico. Vallat urged
farmers and authorities to boost biosecurity measures.
The Mexican ministry official said that over the last two
years, all Mexican poultry farms have been vaccinated, and the
country's animal health agency continues to aggressively inspect
all imported birds.
"We have not had any (new) incidents," the official said.
A strain of the bird flu virus spread across Mexico's
poultry industry in 2012 and 2013 and led to the death of nearly
20 million birds over two years.
The official added: "This risk is there due to our shared
border and the trade on the border ... but all countries that
trade with the United States are in danger not just Mexico."
The U.S. poultry industry is confronting its biggest
recorded outbreak of bird flu, which has led to the death or
culling of more than 40 million birds after confirmation on
commercial farms and backyard flocks in 16 U.S. states and in
Canada.
