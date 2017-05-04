PARIS May 4 Mexico has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H7N3 bird flu virus on a commercial farm in the state of Jalisco, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from the Mexican agriculture ministry.

The virus was detected among laying hens in a flock of 15,000 birds that had been vaccinated and did not show any clinical signs of the disease, the Paris-based OIE said in a notification.

The farm, located in the town of Tepatitlan de Morelosos, is under quarantine and the birds sent to a slaughterhouse near the site, it said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)