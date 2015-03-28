CHICAGO, March 28 The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Saturday confirmed the third infection of a virulent strain of avian flu in a commercial poultry flock in Minnesota.

A case of H5N2 flu was found in a flock of 39,000 turkeys in Stearns County, Minn., which is northwest of Minneapolis, according to a notice from USDA. State officials quarantined the infected farm, and birds there will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

Previous infections of avian flu in states stretching from Arkansas to Oregon have prompted overseas buyers to limit imports of U.S. poultry. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Tiffany Wu)