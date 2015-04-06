CHICAGO, April 6 Minnesota, the top U.S. turkey producing state, has found two more commercial turkey flocks to be infected with a lethal strain of avian flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

Minnesota in the past month has found seven infections of the H5N2 flu, which can kill nearly all the birds in a flock within 48 hours, according to the USDA.

