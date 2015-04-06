BRIEF-Netflix announces 400 new jobs in Europe
* Netflix announces 400 new jobs in Europe and two new European original series
CHICAGO, April 6 Minnesota, the top U.S. turkey producing state, has found two more commercial turkey flocks to be infected with a lethal strain of avian flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.
Minnesota in the past month has found seven infections of the H5N2 flu, which can kill nearly all the birds in a flock within 48 hours, according to the USDA.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alden Bentley)
May 10 Snap Inc, the parent of popular disappearing-messaging app Snapchat, reported a 36.1 percent increase in daily user growth in the company's first quarterly results after its red-hot IPO, amid stiff competition from Facebook Inc.