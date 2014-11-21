* Bird flu forces ban on animal transport
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, Nov 21 Agriculture has helped make
the Netherlands rich, but experts warn that the density of farms
and the increasing number of animals in one of the most
intensive agricultural sectors in the world make it vulnerable
to disesase.
The discovery last Sunday of a highly infectious strain of
bird flu at a Dutch farm forced officials to impose a three-day
lockdown on the transport of all poultry and related products.
But the transport freeze, which cost the industry 100
million euros ($120 million), did not stop the discovery of
similar or identical strains at two nearby farms, forcing the
already expensive halt to be extended to a full week.
"When there is a disease in the Netherlands, which is the
country in the world where the concentration of farms is the
highest, be it for poultry or pigs, it hurts," said Bernard
Vallat, head of the World Organisation for Animal Health.
"The Netherlands are really vulnerable because of this
density (of farms)," he told Reuters.
Dutch agriculture defends its practices, with the poultry
industry pointing out it has invested hugely in hygiene since
the last bird flu epidemic 11 years ago.
While the industry has become an incredible source of wealth
-- agriculture amounted for 16 percent of 2013 exports --
efficiency has come at a cost. Experts said having so many farms
and animals packed together has made the system highly
vulnerable to disease.
The farming industry runs at a rate that even the transport
lockdown could not stop. In three days, around 7.5 million
chicks hatched in incubation warehouses with nowhere to go.
The latest infection of bird flu -- the ninth animal
epidemic in the Netherlands in less than 20 years -- has already
forced the culling of more than 200,000 birds.
"It's this most amazing logistical system," said Clemens
Driessen, a bioethicist at Wageningen University, a leading
agricultural research centre. "But as soon as you say you can no
longer transport the animals, it all starts to unravel."
Since 1997, 40 million hens, cows, goats, pigs and sheep
have been slaughtered to contain outbreaks including swine flu,
foot-and-mouth and "mad cow" disease.
The Netherlands is the world's second largest agricultural
exporter after the United States, selling more than 79 billion
euros ($98 billion) worth of goods abroad last year. It is the
world's leading egg exporter and largest supplier of poultry
meat in the European Union.
103 MILLION CHICKENS
High-intensity farms house millions of animals -- 103
million chickens, 12 million pigs, 4 million cows and millions
more sheep, turkeys, ducks, rabbits and goats.
New technology has brought massive strides in productivity,
with advances in the vast warehousing systems that hatch, feed,
and water broiler chickens.
The average number of hens per hatchery has doubled in 13
years, according to Statistics Netherlands, while the cow
population has risen by a half to 1.5 million. There are now 83
cows per farm, up from 51 in 2000.
The country's pig population, at 12 million, has changed
little from 13 years ago, but the average number of pigs per
farm has almost doubled to 2,200.
The density is at its highest in the south east of the
country, where at least 20 million chickens are found in a
district called De Peel.
Animal welfare groups say conditions go beyond being morally
objectionable and that the farming practice has become an
incubator for disease.
"The intensive conditions in factory farming provide a
pressure cooker in which diseases like avian flu can spread very
easily and can also evolve very easily," said Geert Laugs,
Netherlands director at pressure group Compassion in World
Farming.
Geert Jan Oplaat, president of the Poultry Farmers'
Association, disagreed.
"A chicken is seven times more at risk of flu if it goes
outside," said Oplaat. "It's almost irresponsible to keep
chickens outside during a high flu-risk period."
But unease is also reflected in the shopping -- and voting
-- habits of the Dutch. The Netherlands in 2006 elected the
first animal rights party in the world into parliament.
Party for the Animals leader Marianne Thieme has no doubt
that the treatment of farm animals helped win her party the
120,000 votes needed to win its two seats.
"You have an industry focused on keeping the costs as low as
possible, giving as little feed as possible," she told Reuters.
"We don't see animals as animals any more but as products."
Demand is also increasing for meat from free range farms,
with Albert Hein, the country's largest supermarket, and its
competitors advertising more organic produce.
"We've been waiting for this," said Hanneke van Ormondt of
animal rights group Wakker Dier. "We've been saying for ever
there's too many animals in the Netherlands, too much
transportation, too big a scale."
