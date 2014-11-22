AMSTERDAM Nov 22 Dutch health authorities on
Saturday were destroying 8,000 ducks to prevent the possible
spread of bird flu, which has infected three farms in a week in
the Netherlands, a leading poultry and egg exporter.
A government statement said ducks were being culled in the
central town of Barneveld as a precaution because authorities
want to eliminate all risks after the H5N8 virus spread to three
out of 12 provinces since last Sunday.
The clearing operation at the duck farm in Barneveld, will
increase the number of animals destroyed since the first
infection was discovered last Sunday to 211,000 birds.
"It is necessary to do everything needed to prevent an
outbreak like in 2003," when 30 million chickens were culled,
the statement said.
High-intensity Dutch farms house millions of animals -- 103
million chickens, 12 million pigs, 4 million cows and millions
more sheep, turkeys, ducks, rabbits and goats.
But health officials fear that the close proximity of the
farms and high numbers of animals per farm make them more
vulnerable to disease outbreaks.
Since 1997, 40 million hens, cows, goats, pigs and sheep
have been slaughtered to contain outbreaks including swine flu,
foot-and-mouth and "mad cow" disease.
A total transport ban for all poultry products and eggs
imposed on the sector last weekend is set to expire on Sunday.
The Netherlands is the world's second-largest agricultural
exporter after the United States, selling more than 79 billion
euros ($98 billion) worth of goods abroad last year. It is the
world's leading egg exporter and largest supplier of poultry
meat in the European Union.
