PARIS May 19 More than 35 countries have been
hit in a surge in bird flu outbreaks since early last year,
killing tens of millions of poultry, the World Organisation for
Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.
U.S. poultry and egg producers have been grappling with a
record outbreak of avian flu, mainly the H5N2 strain, that has
led to the culling of more than 33 million birds since December
last year and is now threatening supplies.
Highly pathogenic H5N8, which like H5N2 has not been found
in humans, was also reported in a few U.S. states, according to
the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The H5N8 strain was discovered early last year in Korea and
China, and reached Japan soon afterwards.
"From there the strain probably spread with migratory wild
birds to India, Europe, Canada and later the United States of
America," the OIE said in a statement.
The Paris-based organisation urged its 180 member countries
to better apply biosecurity measures in farms, live bird markets
and in trade, and step up surveillance to curb the spread of the
disease.
OIE data shows 28 countries were hit by outbreaks of the
highly pathogenic H5 and H7 types of bird flu since the start of
2015, up from 19 countries affected in 2014 and 14 countries in
2013.
A global epizootic -- an epidemic outbreak in animals -- of
H5N1 bird flu, which emerged in early 2004, led to several cases
in humans, of which more than half proved fatal. It also led to
the death of tens of million poultry, OIE said.
Although a pandemic was averted, the H5N1 strain is still
present. Several outbreaks have been confirmed in West African
countries in recent months, and the epidemic continues in Egypt,
in Israel and the Palestinian territories.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)