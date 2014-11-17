PARIS Nov 17 Bird flu outbreaks in the past two
weeks in Germany, the Netherlands and Britain could be linked as
the virus is most often transmitted through wild birds, the head
of the World Animal Health Organisation (OIE) told Reuters on
Monday.
"Some migrating birds can travel thousands of kilometres,"
Bernard Vallat told Reuters. "(The virus) could appear anywhere
at any time."
However, Vallat stressed that although the H5N8 strain found
in Germany earlier this month and in the Netherlands over the
weekend can cause severe damage to poultry flocks, it had never
been detected in humans.
The H5N8 strain hit Asia severely but had never been
reported in Europe before it was detected at a German turkey
farm.
It was still unclear whether the outbreak at a duck-breeding
farm in northern England involved the H5N8 strain but Britain's
chief veterinary officer said it was not the deadly H5N1 strain,
which can be transmitted to humans and has caused the death of
hundreds of people.
