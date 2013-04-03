* WHO says human cases of H7N9 flu are serious and unique
* Nine confirmed cases so far in China, three patients dead
* DNA data suggest virus has some worrisome mutations
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, April 3 Genetic sequence data on a
deadly strain of bird flu previously unknown in people show the
virus has already acquired some mutations that might make it
more likely to cause a human pandemic, scientists say.
But there is no evidence so far that the H7N9 flu - now
known to have infected nine people in China, killing three - is
spreading from person to person, and there is still a chance it
might peter out and never fully mutate into a human form of flu.
Just days after authorities in China announced they had
identified cases of H7N9, flu experts in laboratories across the
world are picking through the DNA sequence data of samples
isolated from the patients to assess its pandemic potential.
One of the world's top flu experts, Ab Osterhaus, who is
based at the Erasmus Medical Centre in The Netherlands, says the
sequences show some genetic mutations that should put
authorities on alert and entail increased surveillance in
animals and humans.
"The virus has to a certain extent already adapted to
mammalian species and to humans, so from that point of view it's
worrisome," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Really we should keep a very close eye on this."
China's National Health and Family Planning Commission
confirmed on Sunday that three people had been infected with the
new H7N9 flu, with two deaths of men in Shanghai aged 87 and 27
who fell sick in late February. Chinese authorities have in the
past two days confirmed another six cases, including another
fatal one.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says the cases of H7N9
are "of concern" because they are the first in humans.
"That makes it a unique event, which the World Health
Organization is taking seriously," the Geneva-based United
Nations health agency said on Wednesday.
Other strains of bird flu, such as H5N1, have been
circulating for many years and can be transmitted from bird to
bird, and bird to human, but not from human to human.
So far, this lack of human-to-human transmission also
appears to be a feature of the H7N9 strain.
Flu viruses are classified based on two types of protein
found on their surface, haemagglutinin and neuraminidase, which
are abbreviated to H and N.
Although it is very early days, scientists says initial
analysis also suggests H7N9 does not appear to make birds
particularly ill - in other words it is what is known as a low
pathogenic avian influenza, of LPAI.
Unfortunately, this doesn't necessarily mean it will be mild
in humans, says Wendy Barclay, a flu virology expert at
Britain's Imperial College London.
FINDING THE SOURCE
"We can't be complacent. We have to be cautious," she said,
stressing that other H5 and H7 flu subtypes have been able to
mutate from LPAI to the more dangerous highly pathogenic avian
influenza (HPAI) as they circulate in various hosts,
particularly in chickens.
Its mildness in birds could also mean H7N9 is a "silent
spreader" - harder to detect than highly pathogenic flu strains
such as H5N1 that can wipe out entire flocks of wild birds or
domestic poultry and are therefore far more visible.
"It's a sort of double-edged sword, because if and when it
becomes highly pathogenic and all the chickens start dying,
that's very bad for the poultry farmers, but it means we can see
much more easily where the virus is," Barclay said.
"At the moment, we can't see where this virus is coming
from. We don't know yet what animal source is feeding this."
Finding that source, and tracking the genetic mutations to
see if, how and when this new strain might gain the ability to
spark a human pandemic are now the priorities for researchers in
China and around the world, Barclay and Osterhaus said.
The WHO praised the Chinese government, saying it was
responding to the situation with various important measures such
as enhanced surveillance, detailed case management and
treatment, tracing contacts of all those known to have been
infected so far, and training healthcare professionals.
Experts said the fact that H7N9 had been identified and
swiftly reported, and that genetic sequence data was already
available for researchers around the world to analyse, was a
sign of how things have changed.
In 2003, China initially tried to cover up an epidemic of
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which emerged in China and
killed about a tenth of the 8,000 people it infected worldwide.
Ian Jones, a professor of virology at Britain's University
of Reading, said the heightened awareness of flu and of the
possibility that unusual respiratory diseases may turn out to be
new strains of flu means more cases get referred to hospitals.
"It's quite possible these cases ... are being detected
because flu is way up there" on disease priority lists, he said.
(Editing by Ben Hirschler and Will Waterman)