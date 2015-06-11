(Adds comments from lawmakers, USDA)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 11 The U.S. Senate Agriculture
Committee is set to hold a hearing next month on the
deadliest-ever outbreak of bird flu in U.S. poultry amid
mounting criticism from Iowa lawmakers about the speed of the
U.S. Agriculture Department's response.
Sen. Pat Roberts, a Kansas Republican and committee
chairman, is expected to hear testimony on the USDA's response
and funding for its efforts on July 7, spokeswoman Meghan Cline
said.
More than 47 million chickens and turkeys have been killed
in the past six months because of bird flu or are set to be
culled to prevent the spread of the disease. Most are hens in
Iowa, the nation's top egg-producing state, and U.S. egg prices
are projected to set an annual record high because of the
losses.
The USDA is overseeing the killing and disposal of affected
birds and the scope of the outbreak "has exposed some flaws in
the response plans," Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni
Ernst of Iowa told Roberts in a letter that requested a hearing.
There are concerns about the complexity of a program through
which the USDA pays farmers for birds that must be culled, the
lawmakers wrote last week.
The USDA will be prepared to talk about its response if
invited to testify before the Senate committee, spokeswoman
Andrea McNally said. The agency's ability to pay producers for
birds is set by federal law, she added.
The USDA has more than 1,900 staff and contractors
responding to bird flu in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department
of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Earlier in the outbreak, it was difficult getting USDA
officials to infected sites so birds could be euthanized, Beth
Pellett Levine, a spokeswoman for Grassley, said on Monday.
Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King of Iowa said last week that
the USDA took too long to set up incinerators to dispose of
carcasses.
"I think everyone feels a similar frustration that we would
like this to be moving faster, because we're all moving to the
ultimate goal of getting Iowa's producers back into production,"
USDA spokeswoman Carol Bannerman said last week.
Minnesota, the top U.S. turkey-producing state, has lost 9
million birds to the disease.
Producers there feel the USDA is probably responding as well
as it can, U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, a Minnesota Democrat and
the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said last
week.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by
James Dalgleish)