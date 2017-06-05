SEOUL, June 5 South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Monday it will raise its bird flu alert level to the maximum as a case found on Saturday was confirmed to be the highly pathogenic strain H5N8.

The first case of avian influenza since early April was confirmed on Saturday in a small backyard flock of farm birds on the southern island of Jeju, rekindling bird flu fears nationwide.

This is the second time that South Korea has raised the country's bird flu alert level to the maximum. It raised the alert level to the maximum for the first time ever when an outbreak was confirmed in November last year.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)