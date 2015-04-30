CHICAGO, April 30 A U.S. outbreak of bird flu in poultry is not having a material impact on demand for soybean meal, which can be fed to chickens and turkeys, the chief executive of oilseed processor Bunge Ltd said on Thursday.

More than 15 million commercial birds nationwide have died or are expected to be killed in the current outbreak of the virus. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Toni Reinhold)