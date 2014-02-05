LONDON Feb 5 The death of a woman in China from
a strain of bird flu previously unknown in humans is a reminder
of the ever-present potential pandemic threat from mutating
animal viruses, scientists said on Wednesday.
The new strain, called H10N8, has so far infected only two
people - a fatal case in a 73-year-old and another in a woman
who is critically ill in hospital. But the fact it has jumped
from birds to humans is an important warning, they said.
"We should always be worried when viruses cross the species
barrier from birds or animals to humans, as it is very unlikely
that we will have prior immunity to protect us," said Jeremy
Farrar, director of Wellcome Trust and an expert on flu.
"We should be especially worried when those viruses show
characteristics that suggest they have the capacity to replicate
easily or to be virulent or resistant to drugs. This virus ticks
several of these boxes and therefore is a cause for concern."
Chinese authorities last week confirmed a second human case
of H10N8 which was reported for the first known time in humans
in December 2013.
It has emerged as another new and often fatal strain of bird
flu, called H7N9, has infected at least 286 people in China,
Taiwan and Hong Kong, killing around 60 of them.
GENETIC REASSORTMENT
Chinese scientists writing in The Lancet medical journal who
conducted a genetic analysis on samples of the H10N8 virus from
the woman who died said it was a new genetic reassortment of
other strains of bird flu viruses, including one called H9N2
that is relatively well known in poultry in China.
Somewhat worryingly, the virus - like H7N9 - has also
evolved "some genetic characteristics that may allow it to
replicate efficiently in humans", said Yuelong Shu of the
Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing.
According to the scientists' study of her case, the
73-year-old victim, from Nanchang City in eastern China, was
admitted to hospital with fever and severe pneumonia on November
30, 2013. Despite being treated with antibiotic and antivirals,
she deteriorated rapidly, developed multiple organ failure and
died nine days after her symptoms first started.
Investigations found the woman had been at a live poultry
market a few days before becoming infected. But no H10N8 virus
was found in samples collected from the market, the scientists
said, so the source of the infection remains unknown.
Mingbin Liu from Nanchang City Center for Disease Control
and Prevention added that the emergence of a second human case
of H10N8 in a 55-year-old woman "is of great concern because it
reveals that the H10N8 virus has continued to circulate and may
cause more human infections in future".
John McCauley, head of the WHO Collaborating Centre for
Influenza at Britain's National Institute for Medical Research
said the emergence of H10N8, and of H7N9 "reminds us to be aware
of human infections from animal influenza viruses.
"Previously we did not think that H7N9 infections might be
so lethal. Now we also must consider H10N8 infections as well,"
he said in an emailed comment.
He added, however, that the risk of this virus spreading
from person to person "seems low since the H10N8 virus is not
expected to be transmitted well between humans".
Other flu experts not directly involved in the study on
H10N8 agreed it was an important reminder of the potential
threat from circulating and mutating flu viruses, but said it
did not appear to be a particular concern for the moment.
Ben Neuman, a virologist at Britain's University of Reading
said while the fatal H10N8 case was a "personal tragedy for the
family and friends of the victim" and needed to be watched
closely, "there is no cause for alarm at this time".
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Clive McKeef)