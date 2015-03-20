STOCKHOLM, March 20 The Swedish Board of
Agriculture said on Friday it was investigating a suspected case
of bird flu, presumed to be of the same strain that has been
found in several countries across Europe in recent months.
"We will release the news shortly. This is not really
unexpected since we have had several cases in Europe during the
autumn and the winter," a spokesman for the Swedish Board of
Agriculture told Reuters.
Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and
Italy have since November been hit by the H5N8 bird flu strain
which has devastated poultry flocks in Asia but has never been
detected in humans.
