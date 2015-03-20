(Recasts with confirmation of bird flu, other details)
STOCKHOLM, March 20 Swedish authorities said on
Friday they had discovered H5N8 bird flu in two dead swans, the
same strain of the virus that has been found in several
countries across Europe in recent months.
The Swedish Board of Agriculture said it would not raise the
bird flu alert level because of the discovery, saying the swans
had probably died from other causes even though they carried the
virus. The alert level is currently at its lowest in Sweden.
"This is not really unexpected since we have had several
cases in Europe during the autumn and the winter," a board
spokesman told Reuters.
Since November, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and Italy
have all been hit by the H5N8 bird flu strain. The strain has
devastated poultry flocks in Asia but has never been detected in
humans.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by
Gareth Jones)