* Woman in Taiwan is first human case of H6N1 bird flu
* Isolated case poses little immediate human threat
* But shows how diseases often jump from animals to people
By Kate Kelland
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 A woman in Taiwan has become
the first person in the world with a confirmed case of a new
strain of bird flu, adding to a growing body of evidence of the
potential threat from animal viruses that mutate to be able to
infect people.
Scientists from Taiwan said the infection - with a bird flu
strain called H6N1 - appeared to be one isolated human case and
probably posed little threat for the moment. But it showed how
this virus, like others in the past, had been able to acquire
genetic changes allowing it to jump across species.
Another new strain of bird flu, called H7N9, is continuing
to infect and kill people in China after it first emerged in
humans there earlier this year
Infectious diseases that pass from animals into humans are
known as zoonoses and have kept scientists on the alert for
decades. Several major human epidemics, including the worldwide
outbreak of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) that causes AIDS
and the 2009/2010 H1N1 flu pandemic, began as zoonotic events.
Many diseases also make the jump and then just peter out.
"This again underscores that there are so many viruses out
there and we just don't really know which pose the greatest
threats to us," Wendy Barclay, a flu virologist at Imperial
College London, told Reuters when asked about the H6N1 case.
She called for more vigilance, surveillance and research
into animal diseases with the potential to jump to humans.
In study in journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine on Thursday,
scientists said the H6N1 case was found in a 20-year-old woman
from central Taiwan who went into hospital in May with flu-like
symptoms and shortness of breath.
Initial tests on throat-swab samples taken from the patient
indicated an unclassified subtype of a flu virus, the
researchers said, and further genetic analysis showed it was a
new H6N1 bird flu virus very similar to chicken H6N1 viruses
that have been circulating in Taiwan since 1972.
The woman responded to treatment with Roche's flu
medicine Tamiflu and has since fully recovered, they added.
Ho-Sheng Wu, who led the case study from the Centres for
Disease Control in Taipei, said the important feature of the
genetic analysis was that it showed the virus had a mutation in
the haemagglutinin - a binding protein on the virus' surface -
that enables it to get into human cells and cause infection.
Further investigations into the patient found that she
worked in a delicatessen, had not been abroad for three months
prior to her infection, and had not been in close proximity to
poultry or wild birds.
"The source of infection remains unknown," Ho-Sheng wrote in
the study.
Barclay agreed that the woman's case appeared to be "for now
an isolated case", adding: "It is possible that in these days of
increased vigilance we are picking up the occasional zoonosis
that we previously missed."
Ho-Sheng cautioned, however, that "as these viruses continue
to evolve and accumulate changes, they increase the potential
risk of human infection".
(Editing by Ben Hirschler and Angus MacSwan)