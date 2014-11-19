(Expands)
KIEV Nov 19 Ukraine has banned imports of all
live birds and bird products from Britain, the Netherlands and
Germany due to bird flu cases in those countries, its veterinary
inspectorate said on Wednesday.
"The ban ... will be valid until the international watchdog
says these countries are free from bird flu," an inspectorate
official told Reuters. Ukraine imports a relatively small volume
of birds and poultry from these countries annually.
On Monday a highly contagious form of bird flu was confirmed
on an English duck farm, the same form of the virus already
discovered in Germany and the Netherlands.
The World Health Organisation has warned that whenever bird
flu viruses are circulating in poultry, there is a risk of
sporadic infections or small clusters of human cases, especially
in people exposed to infected birds or contaminated
environments.
Human cases of bird flu are rare, however, and the virus
does not now appear to transmit easily from person to person.
According to WHO data covering the period from 2003 until
Oct. 2, 2014, there were 668 laboratory-confirmed human cases of
bird flu infection officially reported from 16 countries. Among
these cases, 393 died.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Heinrich)