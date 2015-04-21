(Adds Mexico bans poultry, egg imports from Iowa)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, April 21 The spread of a deadly strain
of bird flu into an Iowa egg farm accelerated market concerns
over how big a bite the current outbreak could take from the
United States' egg and poultry businesses, sending shares of
several leading meat companies' down on Tuesday.
Hormel Foods Corp shares closed down 2.3 percent
after the Minnesota-based company said the impact of the
virulent strain of avian influenza may drag its fiscal 2015
earnings toward the lower end of forecasts.
The virus has been identified at a facility west of
Minneapolis that is owned by a subsidiary of Hormel. Minnesota,
the largest turkey-producing state in the country, has been the
hardest hit so far, followed by farms in Arkansas, Missouri, the
Dakotas, Wisconsin and Iowa.
On Tuesday, Mexico, the biggest buyer of U.S. chicken,
halted imports of live birds and eggs from Iowa.
Bird flu was found in millions of hens at an egg-laying
facility in Iowa on Monday, the worst case so far in the United
States.
Mexico's agriculture ministry said it and the country's
animal health body, SENASICA, had tightened controls and the
monitoring of migratory wild birds. It said they were in contact
with bird farms in Mexico to detect any domestic cases.
Migratory ducks are believed to be spreading the virus,
veterinarians have said.
STATE OF EMERGENCY IN WISCONSIN
Wisconsin declared a state of emergency on Monday over the
bird flu outbreak, and Governor Scott Walker authorized the
state's National Guard to help contain the disease.
Walker declared the emergency because three flocks have
become infected in the past week, his office said. Guardsmen
will help clean infected sites.
Wisconsin is among 12 states where the H5N2 flu has been
found in poultry since the beginning of the year. The other
states are Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri,
Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.
Another strain, H5N8, has been found in California.
On Saturday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said
preliminary testing had confirmed H5 avian influenza on a second
Ontario farm.
Earlier this month, Canada confirmed H5 avian influenza on a
turkey farm near Woodstock, Ontario.
Hormel's chief executive officer, Jeffrey M. Ettinger, said
in a statement on Monday that the company was seeing
"significant challenges" to its turkey supply chain because of
the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks in Wisconsin and
Minnesota, where its Hormel and Jennie-O Turkey Store units are
based.
The company said that while it expected the outbreak to
potentially ease as the weather turned warmer, tight meat
supplies and operational challenges in its turkey business as a
result of the bird flu outbreak would put pressure its earnings.
The company said it now expected its fiscal 2015 non-GAAP
adjusted earnings to be toward the lower end of its $2.50 to
$2.60 per share outlook.
Shares of Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson Foods Inc
and Sanderson Farms closed down less than 1 percent on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Writing by Toni Reinhold;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)