* Minnesota is second U.S. state to declare emergency over
bird flu
* State recommends antiviral drugs for exposed farm workers
* Could call out national guard if needed
* Risk of human infection seen low - health authorities
* National Guard will be called up if needed - Minnesota
governor
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, April 23 Minnesota declared a state of
emergency on Thursday over a fast-spreading strain of avian flu
that has led to the extermination of more than 7.3 million birds
in the country. It followed Wisconsin's action on Monday.
The highly pathogenic H5N2 strain of bird flu has been
identified on 46 Minnesota farms in 16 counties and affected
more than 2.6 million birds in the state.
State health officials said they were expediting
prescriptions for the antiviral drug Tamiflu for farm workers
and others who have been in direct contact with infected flocks.
No human infections have been reported in this outbreak.
"There's no reason for anybody in the state of Minnesota to
be concerned about their own health," Governor Mark Dayton said
at a press conference on Thursday after declaring the state of
emergency.
Federal and local public health authorities have said the
risk of human infection is low.
The state's action to provide antiviral drugs follows
recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC).
Minnesota's health department approached 140 farm workers
and others who had been in direct contact with infected birds
and advised 87 of them to take the Roche antiviral
medication as a preventative measure, the department's spokesman
Michael Schommer said. Seventy of them took the drug, he said.
Of the 62 people that state health officials have followed
up with so far, none have been infected by the virus, Schommer
said.
VIRUS SPREADS QUICKLY
The virus can kill nearly an entire infected flock within 48
hours. Millions of turkeys and chickens are in quarantine
waiting to be culled and large flocks have already been
destroyed.
Officials have said they believe wild birds are spreading
the virus but they do not know how it is entering barns.
Two bird flu strains have been discovered in the United
States this year. The H5N2 strain is in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa,
Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon,
South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin. It has also been
identified on farms in Ontario, Canada.
The H5N8 strain has been identified in California and also
in Idaho, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed.
Iowa, the top U.S. egg-producing state, said on Monday that
a lethal strain of bird flu had been found in hens at an
egg-laying facility near the city of Harris run by Sunrise
Farms, an affiliate of Sonstegard Foods Company. The company
said the facility houses 3.8 million hens.
"We went to great lengths to prevent our birds from
contracting AI (avian influenza), but despite best efforts we
now confirm many of our birds are testing positive," Sonstegard
said.
Hormel Foods Corp, based in Minnesota, said this
week that the virulent strain of avian influenza may drag its
fiscal 2015 earnings toward the lower end of forecasts.
The virus has been identified at a facility west of
Minneapolis that is owned by a subsidiary of Hormel. Minnesota
is the largest turkey-producing state in the country.
ACTIONS BEING TAKEN
Minnesota's Dayton said he had authorized the National Guard
to be called up for duty if needed.
In Wisconsin on Monday, Governor Scott Walker declared a
state of emergency after three poultry flocks became infected in
the past week, his office said. A state spokeswoman said
guardsmen would disinfect trucks exiting infected facilities.
In Minnesota, researchers are investigating the virus'
spread, testing animal feed and conducting experiments to see if
the virus is being carried onto farms by windborne dirt, dust
or feathers, state officials said on Thursday.
The CDC said on Wednesday that H5N2 is genetically different
from the H5N1 bird flu virus that has spread from birds to
humans in the past.
On Tuesday, Mexico, the biggest buyer of U.S. chicken,
halted imports of live birds and eggs from Iowa.
