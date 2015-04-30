CHICAGO, April 30 An Iowa-based chicken broiler
breeding farm has initially tested positive for the highly
pathogenic h5 bird flu, according to the Iowa Department of
Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
The facility in Kossuth County, Iowa, houses an estimated
19,000 birds, state officials said.
This is thought to be first time the avian influenza virus
has affected a broiler breeding farm. Such breeding farms are
traditionally known for having extremely tight biosecurity
systems.
Typically, such facilities' chickens lay fertile eggs, which
are sent to a hatchery to produce chicks that are later raised
and slaughtered for meat.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Toni Reinhold)