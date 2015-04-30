(Releads with additional cases of bird flu reported)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, April 30 The highly pathogenic H5 avian
flu turned up in initial tests at five more farms in Iowa,
including a commercial egg operation housing up to 5.5 million
birds, Iowa's agriculture department said on Thursday.
If the virus is confirmed at the farms in additional tests
under way at a U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory, the
total number of American cases could surpass 20 million birds
and result in the biggest death toll in a bird flu outbreak in
U.S. history.
Avian flu at the egg farm in Buena Vista County, where
workers saw an unexpected jump in bird deaths before the flock
was tested, could be the largest single farm operation to be hit
in the current outbreak.
The egg farm's owner, Rembrandt Foods, one of the top U.S.
egg producers, confirmed the outbreak but disputed the number of
birds affected. The state did not identify the
affected farm by name.
Avian flu was "probable" at four other commercial farms in
Buena Vista, Sioux and Clay counties, the Iowa Department of
Agriculture and Land Stewardship said. If the virus is confirmed
at all five farms in the coming days, the number of sites where
H5 has been found in Iowa would rise to 17.
BROILER FARM HIT
The news came only hours after state officials confirmed on
Thursday that an Iowa-based chicken broiler breeding farm has
initially tested positive for the virus.
The facility in Kossuth County, Iowa, houses an estimated
19,000 birds, the state agriculture department said.
Birds were dying in greater than normal numbers at the
breeding farm, which is a typical sign of influenza infection in
a flock.
This is thought to be first time the virus has affected a
broiler breeding farm in this outbreak. Such breeding farms are
traditionally known for having extremely tight biosecurity
systems.
Though the operation is small compared with some of the
other poultry farm sites in the Midwest that have been affected
by the current outbreak, the probable breach of a chicken
broiler breeder's biosecurity underscores the potential for the
country's poultry meat industry supply chain to be affected.
Typically, such facilities' chickens lay fertile eggs, which
are sent to a hatchery to produce chicks that are later raised
and slaughtered for meat.
Infections with the H5N2 strain have picked up pace in the
past few weeks. Only a million birds had been infected at the
beginning of April after the strain was first found in January.
Two bird flu strains have been found in the United States
this year. The H5N2 strain has been reported in Arkansas, Idaho,
Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North
Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin. It has
also been identified on farms in Ontario, Canada.
The H5N8 strain has been identified in California and also
in Idaho, according to the Agriculture Department.
More than 15 million commercial birds nationwide have died
or are expected to be killed in the current outbreak.
