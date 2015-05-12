* Nebraska becomes 16th U.S. state affected by avian flu
* Egg-laying farm housed 1.7 million chickens
* Number of U.S. birds now dead or to be culled hits 32
million
(Adds comments by Nebraska officials, details of landfill
issues, details of other states in outbreak)
By P.J. Huffstutter
May 12 The fast-spreading avian flu virus was
confirmed for the first time in Nebraska, at a commercial
egg-laying farm that housed a flock of 1.7 million chickens, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.
The case in Dixon County, Nebraska, brings the number of
states affected by the outbreak to 16, and the U.S. tally of
birds that have either died or will be killed to 32 million.
The U.S. poultry and egg industry has been grappling for
months with the biggest outbreak on record of avian influenza in
the United States.
Authorities do not know how the H5N2 virus reached the
Nebraska farm. The property has been quarantined and the flock
will be culled, USDA said.
"Unfortunately, Nebraska has joined a long list of states
currently dealing with highly pathogenic avian influenza," said
Greg Ibach, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Nebraska farmers and state regulators have voiced growing
concern about the virus spreading from neighboring Iowa, where
more than 24 million birds from 39 farm sites have been
affected.
The worries recently prompted one Nebraska landfill owner to
turn down business from a poultry farm in Iowa, whose owners
were seeking a place to dispose of a culled flock due to avian
influenza, said Brian McManus, spokesman for the Nebraska
Department of Environmental Quality.
"Some people from our agency met with the landfill owner. We
had voiced some concerns about the hazards of transporting
poultry carcasses right now, because of the risk of spreading
the virus," said McManus, who declined to identify the name of
the landfill. "Right now, transporting those birds is an option
we discourage."
HEIGHTENED CONCERNS
The continuing spread of the highly contagious H5 virus is
worrying to farmers and investigators, who have hoped that
warmer spring weather would help lower the number of infections
in birds and curtail the virus' spread.
But the outbreak has shown few signs of waning so far. On
Monday, a strain of avian flu that had previously been found
only in the Western United States cropped up in an Indiana
backyard poultry flock.
The H5 strains in the current U.S. outbreak pose a low risk
to human health, experts say, and no human infections have been
identified so far.
There have been three strains of H5 identified in North
America in this outbreak.
In addition to Nebraska, other states with the H5N2 virus
are Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota,
Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota,
Washington and Wisconsin. The virus has also been identified on
farms in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada.
The highly pathogenic H5N8 strain had been found in
California, Idaho, Indiana, Oregon and Washington. The Canadian
authorities also have confirmed the H5N1 strain was found in
British Columbia, Canada.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Diane
Craft and Matthew Lewis)