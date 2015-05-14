(Adds details about second outbreak, comments from state)
By P.J. Huffstutter
May 14 Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts declared
a state of emergency on Thursday, after federal agriculture
officials confirmed a second farm site had tested positive for
the rapidly spreading avian flu virus.
The declaration follows earlier, similar actions by
governors in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, whose states have
all been hard hit by the ongoing bird flu outbreak that has led
to the culling of more than 33 million birds in 16 U.S. states.
Ricketts' move opens the door to releasing emergency funds
and other aid to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and
other state agencies trying to contain the bird flu outbreak.
The U.S. poultry and egg industry has been grappling for
months with the biggest outbreak on record of avian influenza in
the United States. The H5 strains in the current
U.S. outbreak pose a low risk to human health, experts say, and
no human infections have been identified so far.
The second case in Dixon County - a farm with 1.8 million
egg-laying hens - is physically close to the first farm that
tested positive earlier this week, state officials said.
"Having a second farm in Nebraska confirmed to have HPAI
(highly pathogenic avian influenza) is unfortunate but not
completely unexpected," said Nebraska Department of Agriculture
Director Greg Ibach, who added that the number of chickens that
have either died or will be culled has grown to more than 3.5
million.
Both farm sites are owned by the same company, state
officials said, but they declined to name the firm.
"This follows the pattern we've seen in other states when it
comes to the spread of the virus," Ibach said.
Authorities do not know how the H5N2 virus reached the
second Nebraska farm. The property has been quarantined, too,
and state agriculture officials will be testing birds found
within a 6.2-mile radius of the infected farm.
The spread of the highly contagious H5 virus is worrying to
farmers and investigators, who have hoped that warmer spring
weather would help lower the number of infections in birds and
curtail the virus' spread.
But the outbreak has shown few signs of waning so far. On
Monday, a strain of avian flu that had previously been found
only in the Western United States cropped up in an Indiana
backyard poultry flock.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Chris
Reese and Matthew Lewis)