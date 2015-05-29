CHICAGO May 29 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture said Friday it is seeking to hire more federal
contractors to help with the government's response to the
domestic bird flu outbreak, which has resulted in more than 43
million birds being culled so far.
The agency said it has existing contracts in place with many
vendors, but "is seeking additional support due to the size and
scope" of the outbreak and response needs. USDA officials have
faced mounting criticism in the Midwest over the pace of
disposing of the birds and other issues.
The areas where USDA said it is seeking assistance include:
landfills, carbon sources (compost, wood chips, etc.),
transportation, heavy equipment, and environmental disposal and
hazardous materials handling, according to a statement on the
agency's web site. More information about the USDA announcement
