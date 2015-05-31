CHICAGO May 30 Indiana is training 300
prisoners to kill infected chickens and banning bird shows at
county fairs. Mississippi is considering road barricades and
planning biosecurity measures. Iowa is trying to figure out how
to deal with a mountain of dead - and reeking - chickens.
Federal health experts are hopeful that the virulent bird
flu that has devastated Midwestern poultry farms in recent
months has reached its peak and will taper off as the weather
warms. But worried state officials aren't taking chances.
Fears that the virus, which has led to the deaths of nearly
45 million birds in 16 states and Canada, could come roaring
back in the fall, when temperatures cool, have agriculture
officials across the U.S. preparing for the worst.
Even states that haven't been hit yet are taking no chances.
"We're better safe than sorry," said Dr. Robert Cobb, state
veterinarian for Georgia, the nation's leading producer of
chickens raised for meat, which has not had any cases so far.
"All the research I've been able to find is showing that this
virus could likely stick around for years."
GEARING UP
After a backyard flock in northeastern Indiana tested
positive in early May - the state's first case of the virus -
Indiana's State Board of Animal Health banned all bird shows at
county fairs this summer, following similar moves in Iowa,
Minnesota and Pennsylvania.
The board and other state agencies also began planning what
they would need in the event of a wider outbreak, including
portable toilets and protective gear for personnel.
And they asked the Department of Corrections to begin
training non-violent offenders to help with any culls needed.
In late May, the first group of 50 inmates were fit-tested
for respirators, and began training on how to safely remove
chickens from cages and transfer them to an enclosed cart used
to asphyxiate the birds.
Denise Derrer, spokeswoman for the state board of animal
health, said crews of low-level offenders have also helped with
state recovery efforts after floods and tornadoes and will be
used in the event of a wider outbreak.
"We can't count on warm weather killing off this virus,"
Derrer said.
To the south, Mississippi State Veterinarian Jim Watson,
whose state has so far escaped the outbreak, is prepping for the
virus to arrive later this year or in early 2016. He and his
team have discussed road barricades, biosecurity and the
possibility of declaring a state of emergency.
The team has purchased a second foam-based system, used to
spray inside infected barns and suffocate birds.
"We're on the Mississippi River, so there's going to have to
be geese and ducks that are contaminated coming down that
flyway," Watson said. "Even though we have very few chicken
farms on the water, those birds are going to stray all over the
state during hunting season."
DATA QUESTIONS
While the outbreak does appear to be slowing in the Midwest,
where most of the 44.6 million affected birds have been located,
outbreak spikes can be difficult to spot quickly in the federal
data.
The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
(APHIS) reports cases that its labs confirm, but these numbers
often come days or weeks after state agencies have identified
and reported probable cases.
Just a day after USDA Chief Veterinary Officer John Clifford
told Reuters last week that the agency believed the worst was
over, Nebraska announced that a new egg farm with 3 million hens
had tested positive. Iowa also reported another outbreak,
resulting in the need to cull 1 million more birds.
The uncertainty led Alabama veterinary officials to meet
with Gov. Robert J. Bentley's staff to outline bird flu response
options. The groups were in agreement, said State Veterinarian
Tony Frazier, that Alabama, the third largest producer of
broiler chickens, couldn't afford take a wait-and-see approach.
CLEANUP WOES
Even if the outbreak is waning for now, cleanup is far from
over.
On Friday, the USDA said it wanted to hire more federal
contractors "due to the size and scope" of the outbreak. The
USDA and Iowa have contracts with three landfills in the state,
including one with a large incinerator, to help speed up
culling, bird disposal and barn clean-up.
For locals, help can't come soon enough. In Sioux Center,
Iowa, neighbors of an infected Center Fresh Group egg-laying
facility told Reuters the stench of dead birds was making them
sick.
"We can't live here," said John Fuoss, who said he vomited
from the smell of dead chickens and manure used as compost on a
nearby field. "My head's ready to explode."
And it will take time for residents of afflicted areas to
believe the crisis is past.
Katie Olthoff's family has stopped riding bikes around a
lake close to their home near Stanhope, Iowa, out of fear their
tires could come into contact with water-fowl feces contaminated
with the virus. The family, which raises more than 100,000
turkeys a year, is also staying away from the zoo and from
friends who have backyard poultry flocks.
The family, Olthoff said, now assumes "that wherever we go,
the entire environment is contaminated."

