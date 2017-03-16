CHICAGO, March 16 A form of bird flu that is
highly lethal for poultry has infected a second commercial
chicken flock in Tennessee, the state's agriculture department
said on Thursday, expanding an outbreak near major
chicken-producing states in the southern United States.
The flock in Lincoln County, Tennessee, was infected with
H7N9 highly pathogenic flu, the same strain that was reported in
another chicken flock less than two miles away on March 5,
according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
The initial case was the nation's first infection of highly
pathogenic bird flu at a commercial poultry operation in more
than a year.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)