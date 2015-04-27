(Adds Wisconsin, economic impact, background)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, April 27 Initial tests have found five
probable new cases of the rapidly spreading avian influenza on
commercial poultry sites in Iowa, affecting more than 6 million
birds, the state's agriculture department and the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said on Monday.
Additional tests are pending to confirm the highly
pathogenic H5N2, agency officials said. Positive results would
push the outbreak's national tally to more than 15.1 million
affected birds from commercial flocks in 13 states.
In the avian influenza outbreak of 1983 to 1984 in the
northeast, which was the largest in U.S. history, about 17
million birds were culled.
"This is a big deal," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill
Northey said during a conference call on Monday. "Going forward,
the question is are we done? Or does this mean more birds as we
go forward."
Iowa state officials have quarantined the five farm sites,
Northey said. Positive test results would mean that more than
9.5 million birds in Iowa have been affected by the virus.
Iowa farms, on average, house an estimated 60 million
egg-laying hens, Northey said.
Also on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
confirmed that a Wisconsin turkey farm with more than 1 million
birds has tested positive for the virus. More than 1.9 million
commercial production chickens and turkeys in Wisconsin have
been affected by H5N2, state and federal officials have said.
ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY
The potential economic cost of the outbreak is unclear.
Hormel Foods Corp, based in Minnesota, said last
week that avian influenza may drag its fiscal 2015 earnings
toward the lower end of forecasts. More than two dozen of the
poultry suppliers for Hormel's Jennie-O Turkey Store unit have
been hit by the outbreak. Minnesota is the largest
turkey-producing state in the country.
Last Tuesday, Mexico, the biggest buyer of U.S. chicken,
halted imports of live birds and eggs from Iowa.
Two bird flu strains have been discovered in the United
States this year. The H5N2 strain is in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa,
Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon,
South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin. It has also been
identified on farms in Ontario, Canada.
The H5N8 strain has been identified in California and also
in Idaho, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed.
Wisconsin and Minnesota have each declared a state of
emergency over the outbreak.
Minnesota health officials said last week they were
expediting prescriptions for antiviral drug Tamiflu for farm
workers and others who have had direct contact with infected
flocks. No human infections have been reported in this outbreak.
The virus has not been reported in the country's leading
chicken meat producing states in the South, which include
Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and North Carolina.
The number of birds affected by the outbreak so far
represents a fraction of the U.S. commercial flock. Chicken
dominates U.S. poultry production. Poultry processors
slaughtered nearly 8.7 billion chickens in 2014 and about 237
million turkeys, according Agriculture Department data.
IOWA HARD HIT
Iowa, the leading U.S. producer of table eggs, has been
hardest hit in this outbreak, which was first identified in a
backyard poultry flock in Oregon in December.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said
on Monday that initial positive tests for H5 avian influenza
have been found in a commercial egg-laying farm with an
estimated 1.7 million birds in Sioux County; a 250,000 egg-layer
pullet farm in Osceola County; and in two commercial egg-laying
operations in O'Brien County with a total of 338,000 birds.
Northey said a fifth farm, an egg-laying operation in Sioux
County, with another 3.8 million chickens was identified on
Monday as probably infected.
The five sites have been quarantined, state agriculture
officials said. If the tests are confirmed, all birds on the
properties will be euthanized.
Iowa said last week that a lethal strain of bird flu had
been found in hens at an egg-laying facility near the city of
Harris run by Sunrise Farms, an affiliate of Sonstegard Foods
Company. The company said that facility houses 3.8 million hens.
The virus can kill nearly an entire infected flock within 48
hours. Millions of turkeys and chickens are in quarantine
waiting to be culled and large flocks have already been
destroyed.
Officials have said they believe wild birds are spreading
the virus but they do not know how it is entering barns.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Toni Reinhold.)