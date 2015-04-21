(Updates with Mexican agriculture ministry comment)
By Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico, the biggest buyer
of U.S. chicken, has halted imports of live birds and eggs from
the U.S. state of Iowa due to an outbreak of deadly bird flu
there, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
Mexico and other major countries last month imposed new
export restrictions on poultry products from various U.S.
states, but a new outbreak has hit top U.S. egg-producing state
Iowa.
Iowa found a lethal strain of bird flu in millions of hens
at an egg-laying facility on Monday, the worst case so far in a
national outbreak that prompted Wisconsin to declare a state of
emergency.
Bird flu, also called avian influenza or AI, is a viral
disease that infects birds. Officials believe wild birds are
spreading the virus but they do not know how it is entering
barns.
Shares of several leading meat companies' in the United
States fell on Tuesday on concerns over the Iowa outbreak.
Mexico's agriculture ministry said it and animal health body
SENASICA had tightened controls and monitoring of migratory wild
birds, and it said they were in constant contact with bird farms
in Mexico to detect any suspicious cases domestically.
The ministry emphasized that Mexico is self sufficient in
the production of eggs for consumption, and that Mexican
producers import fertilized eggs used for breeding.
Iowa was already among 12 states that have detected bird flu
in poultry since the beginning of the year. The other states are
Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North
Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Cynthia Osterman)