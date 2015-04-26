By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, April 26
CHICAGO, April 26 The Minnesota State Emergency
Operations Center has called on the National Guard to deliver
water for use in the effort to contain the rapidly spreading
avian flu virus, according to a statement issue by the center on
Sunday.
Starting Monday, 30 National Guard soldiers and 15 military
water trucks from the Willmar, Minnesota-based 682nd Engineer
Battalion and the Brooklyn Park-based A Company, 134th Brigade
Support Battalion will be used, according to the statement. The
water is needed for the foam-based systems being used to cull
flocks on infected turkey farms, in a bid to contain the spread
of the H5N2 virus.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)