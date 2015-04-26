CHICAGO, April 26 The Minnesota State Emergency Operations Center has called on the National Guard to deliver water for use in the effort to contain the rapidly spreading avian flu virus, according to a statement issue by the center on Sunday.

Starting Monday, 30 National Guard soldiers and 15 military water trucks from the Willmar, Minnesota-based 682nd Engineer Battalion and the Brooklyn Park-based A Company, 134th Brigade Support Battalion will be used, according to the statement. The water is needed for the foam-based systems being used to cull flocks on infected turkey farms, in a bid to contain the spread of the H5N2 virus. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)