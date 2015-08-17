(Repeating story first sent on Sunday to additional
subscribers)
By Tom Polansek
Aug 16 Limited supplies of baby poultry and barn
space to house them will hamper U.S. farmers' efforts to rebuild
ravaged egg supplies after the nation's worst-ever outbreak of
bird flu.
As a result of the shortages and the loss of more than 48
million chickens and turkeys to the disease, egg prices will
climb higher than previously expected this year and remain high
through 2016, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA). Frozen wholesale turkey prices are expected
to be up to 19 percent higher for the key Thanksgiving holiday
than they were a year ago.
Chicken and turkey producers say the egg and poultry
industry faces up to two years of rebuilding to fully replace
flocks.
Almost two months have passed since the last case of flu was
detected, and farmers whose flocks were wiped out are now
cleaning their barns before bringing in new birds. But the USDA
has yet to give the clearance that would allow any chicken sites
in Iowa, the top egg-producing state, to bring in replacements.
Some farms that raise egg-laying chickens are expected to
start bringing in new chickens this fall, although sites that
lost millions of birds will likely remain empty until the end of
the year due to the long cleanup process. The USDA clears farms
on a case by case basis after testing to make sure the virus has
been eliminated.
And the rebuilding process could last even longer if the
virus re-emerges this fall when wild ducks, which carry the
disease, begin their seasonal migrations.
Minnesota and Iowa turkey farms, infected before some of the
chicken farms, have begun restocking thanks to a faster cleanup
process. Unlike laying hens, turkeys are not kept in cages, but
it won't be quick enough to avert sticker shock come November's
holiday.
Top U.S. turkey hatcher Willmar Poultry Co has told
customers it expects shortages of baby turkeys needed to restock
barns, said Brad Moline, an Iowa farmer and representative of
the National Turkey Federation. Willmar did not respond to
requests for comment.
The USDA, in a monthly supply and demand report on Aug. 12,
raised its estimate for wholesale frozen turkey prices in the
fourth quarter to $1.28 to $1.36 per pound, up from an average
of about $1.14 a year earlier.
Grocers often discount turkeys during the holidays to drive
traffic in stores. However, rising wholesale prices could still
sting shoppers. "Some chains might not discount them quite as
heavily," USDA agricultural economist Dave Harvey said.
EGG PROMOTION CANCELED
Wholesale shell egg prices in the Midwest reached a record
high of $2.88 a dozen in the first week of August, more than
double the price a year earlier, according to commodities firm
Urner Barry. More Americans are eating breakfast out, putting
further upward pressure on prices.
The USDA, which uses New York wholesale egg prices as a
benchmark, last week raised its forecast for 2015 and 2016,
citing the tight supplies.
In the fourth quarter of this year, the USDA sees New York
wholesale egg prices averaging $2.38 to $2.52 a dozen, up about
a third from its July estimate of $1.79 to $1.91.
It predicts prices next year will average $1.64 to $1.78 a
dozen, up about 20 percent from its July estimate, and still
above the record average high recorded in 2014 of about $1.42.
Poultry breeders and hatcheries like Hy-Line International,
the world's largest seller of baby chicks that grow into
egg-laying hens, are already overwhelmed with orders for
replacement birds from farmers desperate to resume production,
according to customers.
"Every egg that is out there is spoken for, as far as
hatching eggs," said Steve Welch, Iowa-based sales
representative for Centurion Poultry, which hatches Hy-Line eggs
and delivers the chicks to egg producers.
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, which franchises the
Dunkin' Donuts chain and serves breakfast sandwiches with eggs,
withdrew a "major promotion" for the third quarter because of
tight supplies. A spokeswoman declined to provide details.
Michael Foods, a unit of cereal maker Post Holdings Inc
that distributes egg products, has suspended production
of some items, furloughed workers and raised prices several
times.
On August 7, Post Chief Executive Rob Vitale said "all of
the dynamics that are in place now will continue through the
bulk of calendar year 2016."
ALL EYES ON IOWA
Iowa-based Hy-Line, owned by Germany's EW Group, dominates
up to 80 percent of the market for selling the baby birds needed
to replace chickens that died, according to industry members.
Farmers with orders on the books for chicks this autumn are
"hanging on to those orders in hopes that they can get approval"
from the USDA to restock, said Tom Jorgensen, general counsel
for Hy-Line.
Farmers can cancel orders about a month ahead of delivery if
they do not win approval, and Hy-Line can resell the birds.
"Right now this whole re-population thing is a bit of a
moving target," said Jorgensen, who called the industry's market
share estimates for Hy-Line "fair".
He said he could not confirm whether there would be a
shortage of baby chicks.
Large egg farms typically only replace a small portion of
their egg-laying hens at a time as the birds grow older and
produce fewer eggs. Now, farmers want more birds than usual all
at once to restart their businesses after losing entire flocks
to the flu.
However, hatcheries cannot easily ramp up production without
more breeding birds and incubators.
"These are not widgets," Chad Gregory, CEO of the trade
group United Egg Producers, said about the birds. "You cannot
just add another shift."
There is also limited barn space for raising chicks into
young birds, known as pullets.
Once the USDA begins clearing Iowa farms to restock
chickens, orders for replacement birds will pile up, Gregory
said.
Rembrandt Foods, a top egg producer, is looking at ways to
speed up the rebuilding process, including putting young birds
into laying houses weeks earlier than usual, spokesman Jonathan
Spurway said.
The move would create additional space in pullet barns to
raise replacement birds while pullets finish growing in laying
houses. But the birds need to be tall enough to reach feed and
water systems in laying houses, making it a complicated tactic.
Rembrandt had two farms infected, one containing about 5
million chickens and the other about 2 million. The Iowa-based
company does not expect to begin restocking them until December
or January and is importing shell eggs from Europe to help fill
the supply gap, Spurway said.
"You can't skip the pullet-growing process," he said.
"That's why the pullet growing is going to be such a bottleneck
in the industry."
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jo Winterbotton and
Amran Abocar)