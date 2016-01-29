Jan 29 The first U.S. case of bird flu in
poultry in over six months has veterinarians racing to test
poultry for the deadly virus to track down any more infections
and prevent a massive outbreak.
An Indiana turkey flock was infected with a strain known as
H7N8, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Jan. 15.
Last year's outbreak cost U.S. exporters and producers
billions of dollars in lost business as poultry were culled and
trading partners limited deals from states and counties with
infected flocks. Some countries, including China, halted all
imports. Egg prices soared to record highs.
Four states - Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota -
declared states of emergency during the outbreak.
Wild birds are thought to be carriers of the virus, which
also can be tracked onto poultry farms by people or trucks that
come into contact with contaminated feces. It may also be
carried into poultry barns by wind blowing in contaminated dirt
or dust.
The timeline below shows the spread of the disease in the
United States, according to data and information from the USDA's
Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and responses
by the industry and trade partners.
Dec. 14, 2014 - The first case of the H5N8 strain of bird
flu is confirmed in a captive gyrfalcon in Washington state.
Dec. 15 - The first case of H5N2 bird flu is confirmed in a
wild bird in Washington state.
Dec. 19 - The H5N8 strain is confirmed for the first time in
a backyard flock, in Douglas County, Oregon.
Dec. 20 - South Korea, one of the top buyers of U.S.
poultry, halts imports of poultry and poultry products.
Jan. 3, 2015 - The first case of the H5N2 avian influenza
strain is confirmed in a backyard flock in Benton County,
Washington.
Jan. 6 - Mexico, the largest market for U.S. poultry at $1.2
billion in 2014, bans imports from states with confirmed cases.
Jan. 7 - No. 2 U.S. poultry importer Canada bans imports
from affected areas.
Jan. 8 - China bans imports of U.S. poultry, poultry
products and eggs.
March 5 - The first case along the Mississippi migratory
flyway is confirmed in a commercial flock of 26,310 turkeys in
Minnesota, the top U.S. turkey producing state. The flyway runs
from the Gulf of Mexico to the northern Midwest along the
Mississippi River valley. The virus is thought to be traveling
with wild birds as they migrate north.
April 20 - The biggest flock hit so far, as H5N2 is
confirmed in 4 million egg-laying hens in Osceola County, Iowa.
Mexico expands its import ban to include live birds and eggs
from Iowa, the top egg-producer in the United States.
April 29 - A chicken broiler breeding farm in Kossuth
County, Iowa, initially tests positive for H5 bird flu, believed
to be the first case at a broiler breeding farm.
May 1 - The USDA confirms bird flu in nine more commercial
flocks, including a 4.9 million-bird flock of egg-laying hens in
Buena Vista County, Iowa, the largest finding to date.
May 5 - U.S. government approves $330 million in emergency
funds to fight bird flu spread.
May 11 - The USDA confirms H5N8 avian flu in a backyard
poultry flock in Indiana.
May 12 - The USDA confirms H5N2 avian flu at a commercial
egg-laying farm in Nebraska.
June 8 - Michigan says Canada geese in the state test
positive for lethal strain of bird flu, becoming the sixth state
to detect it only in wild or free-ranging birds.
