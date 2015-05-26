PARIS May 25 The number of cases of bird flu in
the United States has started to decline and the epidemic is
likely to be over within a couple of months, helped by warm
weather in the summer, the U.S. chief veterinary officer said on
Tuesday.
"We believe the worst is behind us, which doesn't mean that
we still won't see additional cases but we know we see a decline
in cases," John Clifford, Chief Veterinary Officer for the U.S.
Department of Agriculture, told Reuters.
The U.S. poultry industry is confronting its biggest
outbreak of bird flu on record, which has led to the death or
culling of 40 million birds after confirmation on commercial
farms and backyard flocks in 16 U.S. states and in Canada.
"Summertime is coming. It gets hot in these places in July
and because the heat and the sunlight reduces the virus present
in the environment we will stop seeing cases," Clifford said on
the sidelines of the general assembly of the World Organisation
for Animal Health (OIE) in Paris.
The bird flu crisis has severely hit the U.S. poultry
industry and sent egg prices rocketing, forcing food producers
to look for alternatives.
Dozens of countries have imposed total or partial bans on
U.S. poultry and egg imports since the bird flu outbreak with
each of the top 10 importers introducing restrictions.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by David Evans)