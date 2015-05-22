May 22 U.S. production of table eggs bound for
breakfast tables, baked goods and other purposes was down 0.6
percent in April, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on
Friday, as the country's worst-ever bird flu outbreak decimated
flocks.
Nevertheless, total egg production rose slightly in April,
supported by a greater output of eggs for hatching into
meat-producing birds and more egg-laying hens, the USDA
reported.
The first case of bird flu in Iowa, the country's top egg
producer, was confirmed on April 20 in a 3.8-million-bird
commercial flock. The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection
Service has since confirmed cases in 54 Iowa flocks containing
more than 26 million birds, most of them egg-laying hens.
More than 39 million birds in 15 states have been or will be
culled because to the outbreak that began last December, with
Iowa and Minnesota, the biggest U.S. turkey producing state,
hardest hit.
Egg prices have soared, prompting some egg-dependant
companies to consider imports or other alternatives such as
plant-based egg substitutes.
Bird flu has not been detected in the heart of the
broiler-chicken states in the U.S. southeast, where producers
are ramping up flocks on by cheap grain prices and good demand
for meat.
Production of hatching eggs rose in Alabama, Georgia and
Arkansas, the country's top broiler producing states, USDA data
showed.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago. Editing by Andre Grenon)