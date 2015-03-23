(Adds comment from Zoetis Inc, paragraph 9)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 23 The U.S. government is
developing a vaccine to protect poultry from new strains of
avian flu that have recently killed birds from Arkansas to
Washington state.
Within two months, scientists at a U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) research lab in Georgia will test the vaccine
on chickens to see how well it prevents them from getting sick
and dying of the virus, which the government says is spread by
wild birds.
Progress toward creating a vaccine has not previously been
reported. It comes after the H5N8 and H5N2 flu strains have
infected commercial poultry operations and backyard flocks in
eight states since December.
In response to the cases, key overseas buyers have limited
imports of U.S. poultry, and the world's biggest poultry
producers, including Tyson Foods Inc and Sanderson Farms
Inc, have increased biosecurity at farms.
The government has no plans to distribute the vaccine yet,
officials said on Monday. Instead, the United States will
continue to cull infected flocks and test nearby birds to
prevent transmission.
The United States is developing the vaccine in case it needs
a countermeasure to the containment strategy, said T.J. Myers,
associate deputy director of surveillance, preparedness, and
response services for the USDA's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service. The agency will ultimately decide whether to
release the vaccine.
The new strains have been found in wild birds that can carry
the virus so "there's really no way to predict where the next
case might be," Myers said. Vaccinating all poultry nationwide
is not considered practical or necessary, he added.
Use of a vaccine may be considered if avian flu "gets to the
point where we cannot contain it," said Mark Jackwood, head of
the University of Georgia's Department of Population Health.
Zoetis Inc, the world's largest animal-health
company, said it was in contact with USDA about the flu
infections. The company has a vaccine approved for use in
countries outside the United States.
The U.S. Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory, which is
working on the new vaccine, tested the effectiveness of an
existing vaccine on the new strains. It did not perform as well
as scientists wanted, Director David Swayne said.
Separately, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention is preparing to respond if birds transmit the flu to
humans, said Michael Jhung, a medical officer for the influenza
division. The risk for human infection is considered low.
