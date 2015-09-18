(Editor's Note: Please be advised this story contains details
throughout that may upset some readers)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 18 U.S. agriculture officials
seeking to control deadly bird flu have approved a method of
killing infected poultry that entails sealing barns shut,
turning up the heat and shutting off ventilation systems, an
option that has been condemned by animal rights groups as cruel.
The Agriculture Department (USDA) said in a statement that
it would consider using the method if there are no other ways to
kill flocks within 24 hours of infections being detected.
The agency wants to cull infected flocks within a day to
prevent the virus from spreading. Nearly 50 millions chickens
and turkeys died from bird flu or were culled from December
through June in the country's worst animal disease outbreak on
record.
Shutting down ventilation systems in poultry houses
"essentially bakes the birds to death," the Humane Society of
the United States said.
"We shouldn't compound the problems for birds by subjecting
them to a particularly miserable and protracted means of
euthanasia," said Michael Blackwell, the Humane Society's chief
veterinary officer.
The Agriculture Department said the method was a "necessary
alternative" because of the need to eradicate the virus.
According to the agency, its first choices for culling
infected poultry will be suffocating them with foam or in
chambers filled with carbon dioxide, methods widely used last
spring.
More than two months have passed since the last infection.
However, officials are preparing for a potential resurgence this
fall because wild ducks, which can carry the virus, will be
migrating.
It takes about 30 to 40 minutes for birds to die from heat
stress during the process, known as ventilation shutdown, said
T.J. Myers, the Agriculture Department's associate deputy
administrator for veterinary services. He said the agency had
never used the method.
"We certainly hope we don't have to use this, or any
depopulation methods," Myers said.
The government is trying to improve its response after
farmers complained the agency had moved too slowly in killing
and disposing of infected flocks. Delays can contribute to the
spread of the disease.
Separately, the Agriculture Department has allowed
Harrisvaccines to become the first company to produce a vaccine
to fight bird flu. The agency plans to build a stockpile of
vaccines in case there is another outbreak. It has not given any
company permission to market a vaccine.
"Really the only buyer right now would be the U.S.
government," Harrisvaccines spokesman Joel Harris said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)