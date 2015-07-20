ROME, July 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A highly
contagious strain of avian flu is spreading across West Africa,
decimating poultry farms and stoking fears the virus will jump
from birds to humans, the U.N.'s food agency warned on Monday.
Markets and farms in Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Ivory
Coast and Ghana have been hit with the deadly H5N1 virus over
the past six months, the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) said.
If the virus continues to spread, it could affect more than
330 million people across West Africa, hurting food security and
human health in a region still recovering from the Ebola crisis.
"Urgent action is needed to strengthen veterinary
investigation and reporting systems... to tackle the disease at
the root, before there is a spillover to humans," Juan Lubroth,
head of the FAO's animal health division, said in a statement.
In Nigeria alone, 1.6 million birds have been killed by the
virus or culled to stop its spread since last year, the FAO
said, damaging the economy and robbing citizens of a relatively
cheap source of protein.
H5N1 bird flu first infected humans in 1997 in Hong Kong. It
has since spread from Asia to Europe and Africa and has become
entrenched in poultry in some countries, causing millions of
poultry infections and several hundred human deaths.
Other West African countries including Benin, Cameroon, Mali
and Togo have not identified bird flu cases and need to continue
monitoring the situation to help prevent its spread, the FAO
said.
Local veterinary officials have been urged by the U.N. to
try to trace where infected animals were sold to find sources of
the outbreak in order to halt its spread.
Poultry production has grown rapidly across West Africa in
the past decade, the Ivory Coast alone has seen output expand by
more than 60 percent, but regulatory systems haven't kept pace,
the FAO said.
The organisation is asking donors for $20 million to respond
to the avian flu outbreak and to help prevent its spread.
