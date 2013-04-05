Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
GENEVA, April 5 The World Health Organization said on Friday that there was no sign of "sustained human-to-human transmission" of the H7N9 virus in China, but it was important to follow up on some 400 people who were in close contact with the 14 confirmed cases.
"We have 14 cases in a large geographical area, we have no sign of any epidemiological linkage between the confirmed cases and we have no sign of sustained human-to-human transmission," WHO spokesman Gregory Hartl told a news briefing in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: