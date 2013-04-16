GENEVA, April 16 An international team of flu
experts will go to China within a week to help with
investigations into the deadly H7N9 virus, the World Health
Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.
The new strain of avian flu has killed 14 among 63 people
known to have been infected, but no human-to-human spread of the
virus has been confirmed.
China confirmed on Saturday a seven-year-old child had been
infected by the virus in the capital Beijing, the first case
outside the Yangtze river delta region in eastern China where
the new strain emerged last month.
A team of eight experts - four from the WHO - are going in
response to a request from Chinese health authorities, a
spokesman for the U.N. agency said.
"They will look at the situation on the ground and try to
get a bit more understanding of the behaviour of the virus and
what kind of investigations should be done," Gregory Hartl told
Reuters in Geneva on Tuesday.
No exact date has been set yet for the arrival of the team
which is expected to hold talks in Beijing and visit affected
provinces, he said.
But the mission - made up of American, European, Australian
and Chinese experts - is expected to go within a week and will
carry out a week-long study, another WHO spokesman, Glenn
Thomas, said later during a news briefing.
In a statement issued late on Monday, the WHO said more than
1,000 close contacts of the people confirmed as having H7N9 were
being closely monitored for symptoms. "So far, there is no
evidence of ongoing human-to-human transmission," it said.
The WHO has praised the response of Chinese authorities in
stepping up disease surveillance and conducting retrospective
testing of people who had respiratory illnesses of unknown
origin.
Another U.N. agency, the Food and Agriculture Organisation,
is also working with Beijing to investigate the source of the
virus, including poultry markets.
"Poultry markets have been the focus of attention. This
mission will be looking into this as a key target in its
research," Thomas said.
