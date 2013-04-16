(Adds 8 more cases in new 2nd para on Xinhua report)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 16 An international team of flu
experts will go to China this week to help with investigations
into the deadly H7N9 virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO)
said on Tuesday.
Chinese authorities said eight more people were infected
with the new strain of avian flu that has killed 14 people among
71 confirmed cases, state news agency Xinhua said. The new cases
were in the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, it said.
No human-to-human spread of the virus has been confirmed.
"We're still trying to find out more information about the
reservoir (of the virus). From what we know at the moment, the
poultry markets have been a focus of attention, but the
fact-finding mission will be looking into this as a key target
of its research," WHO spokesman Glenn Thomas told a regular U.N.
news briefing in Geneva.
The team going to China includes four specialists in areas
such as emerging viruses, human-to-animal flu viruses and
epidemiology, as well as an unspecified number of WHO staff,
Thomas said. Another WHO spokesman, Gregory Hartl, said it would
be made up of eight people in all.
One of the points the mission wants to investigate is how
some people seem to fight off the infection.
"There are some examples of mild cases, and also some cases
of people improving, who have gone from critical to a stable
condition, and that is something that will be explored by the
fact-finding mission," Thomas said.
China confirmed on Saturday that a seven-year-old child had
been infected by the virus in the capital Beijing, the first
case outside the Yangtze River delta region in eastern China
where the new strain emerged last month.
No exact date has been set yet for the arrival of the team
which is expected to hold talks in Beijing and visit affected
provinces, he said.
The mission - made up of American, European, Australian and
Chinese experts - will get underway by Saturday and is expected
to carry out a week-long study, Thomas said.
In a statement issued late on Monday, the WHO said more than
1,000 close contacts of the people confirmed as having H7N9 were
being closely monitored for symptoms. "So far, there is no
evidence of ongoing human-to-human transmission," it said.
Another U.N. agency, the Food and Agriculture Organisation,
is also working with Beijing.
"We're working with the Chinese authorities to develop a
market chain analysis to trace the sources of infected poultry
back to the farms of origin and to identify other infected
farms," FAO spokesman Silvano Sofia told the briefing.
The WHO and FAO have praised Chinese authorities for
stepping up disease surveillance and conducting retrospective
testing of people who had respiratory illnesses of unknown
origin. Sofia said China should also be commended for making
information about the virus public and available to scientists.
"The virus sequence release has allowed the scientific
community to perform further analysis and to be better prepared
for diagnosis and production of human vaccines," he said.
In the meantime, "the public should take routine care to
prevent transmission of respiratory infection and to avoid
direct contact with sick or dead poultry or livestock," he said.
China's poultry sector has recorded losses of more than 10
billion yuan ($1.6 billion) since reports emerged of the new
strain two weeks ago, an official at the country's National
Poultry Industry Association told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting Tom Miles in Geneva and Sui-Lee Wee in
Beijing; Editing by Jon Hemming)