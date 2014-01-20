LONDON Jan 20 Another seven people in China
have been infected with the new and often deadly H7N9 strain of
bird flu, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday,
adding to at least 24 new cases last week and confirming a fresh
wave of the virus.
One of the seven cases, which were reported from four
different provinces of China, was in a 38 year-old man who died
on January 9. The remaining six patients are in either a serious
or critical condition in hospitals, WHO said.
Several had reported recent exposure to poultry or poultry
markets, but WHO said the source of infections is still under
investigation.
The H7N9 bird flu virus emerged in March last year and has
so far infected at least 175 people in China, Taiwan and Hong
Kong, killing around 50 of them.
Several clusters of cases in people who had close contact
with an infected person have been reported in China, but WHO
reiterated on Monday that "so far, there is no evidence of
sustained human-to-human transmission".
Experts say the Northern Hemisphere's winter flu season is
probably largely to blame for a significant increase in the
number of cases of human H7N9 infection in recent weeks after
they dwindled to almost nothing in July and August of 2013.
But they have cautioned that public health authorities and
doctors must be on alert for any signals that the more widely
circulating virus might be adapting or mutating to become easily
transmissible between people.
