* Cases may increase as people travel for Chinese New Year
* Winter flu season also means more infections were likely
* Many people with H7N9 have had exposure to poultry
* WHO recommends good hygiene and proper food handling
(Adds statement from WHO China, quotes, bullets)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 20 Another 23 people in China have
been infected with the H7N9 strain of bird flu in recent days,
the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday, adding to at
least 24 new cases last week and confirming a fresh surge in the
virus.
With many people travelling within the country for upcoming
Chinese New Year celebrations on Jan. 31, the United Nations
health agency also said people should be aware of the risk that
flu viruses might spread more widely.
Among the new H7N9 cases, reported from several different
provinces of China, was a 38-year-old man who died on Jan. 9 and
a five year-old girl from Guangdong province who became ill on
Jan. 14 and is now stable in hospital.
Many of the other new patients were either in a serious or
critical condition in hospitals. Several had reported recent
exposure to poultry or poultry markets, but the WHO said the
source of infections was still under investigation.
"Given the population movement prior to Chinese New Year and
potentially unpredictable behaviour of influenza viruses,
continued vigilance and close monitoring are needed," the WHO's
China office said in a statement on its website.
It advised people "to continue to practice good hygiene and
handle food properly" but did not recommend any travel or trade
restrictions.
The H7N9 bird flu virus emerged in March last year and has
so far infected at least 199 people in China, Taiwan and Hong
Kong, killing 52 of them, according to an update on Monday from
the WHO's spokesman Gregory Hartl.
Several clusters of cases in people who had close contact
with an infected person have been reported in China, but WHO
reiterated on Monday that "so far, there is no evidence of
sustained human-to-human transmission".
Hartl told Reuters last week that the United Nations health
agency had noted the recent rapid increase in human H7N9
infections and was keeping a watchful eye.
"So far we haven't seen anything that causes us to change
our risk assessment," he said.
The WHO's assessment is that "the current likelihood of
community-level spread ... is considered to be low."
Experts say the Northern Hemisphere's winter flu season is
probably largely to blame for a significant increase in the
number of cases of human H7N9 infection in recent weeks after
they dwindled to almost nothing in July and August of 2013.
"This trend is expected to continue through the winter
months," said the WHO's China office.
Experts have warned public health authorities and doctors to
be on alert for any signals that the more widely circulating
virus might be adapting or mutating to become easily
transmissible between people.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)