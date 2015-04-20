(Adds comments from Iowa agriculture secretary)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 20 Iowa, the top U.S.
egg-producing state, found a lethal strain of bird flu in
millions of hens at an egg-laying facility on Monday, the worst
case so far in a national outbreak that prompted Wisconsin to
declare a state of emergency.
The infected Iowa birds were being raised near the city of
Harris by Sunrise Farms, an affiliate of Sonstegard Foods
Company, the company said.
The facility houses 3.8 million hens, according to the
company, which sells eggs to food manufacturers, government
agencies and retailers.
"We went to great lengths to prevent our birds from
contracting AI (avian influenza), but despite best efforts we
now confirm many of our birds are testing positive," Sonstegard
said in a statement.
The flock has been quarantined, and birds on the property
will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said. The virus can kill nearly an
entire infected flock within 48 hours.
The Agriculture Department said the Iowa flock numbered 5.3
million birds. The larger figure likely represents the capacity
of the farm, while the company number was the actual number of
birds on site, said Bill Northey, Iowa's secretary of
agriculture.
A loss of 3.8 million birds represents more than 6 percent
of the egg-laying hens in Iowa and more than 1 percent of the
U.S. flock, meaning "there definitely will be some customers
that will be impacted by this," Northey said.
Iowa was already among 12 states that have detected bird flu
in poultry since the beginning of the year. The other states are
Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North
Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.
The Agriculture Department has spent at least $45 million
responding to the U.S. outbreak, including costs for testing,
quarantines around infected facilities, and compensation for
producers whose birds have been killed by the virus or culled.
The figure does not include the cost to producers from the
months of downtime in barns after infections have been detected.
The infections also have hurt the $5.7 billion U.S. export
market for poultry and eggs.
For producers "in the back of their head is how greatly they
could be impacted by this disease," Northey said. He did not
know the monetary value of the 3.8 million birds.
Bird flu, also called avian influenza or AI, is a viral
disease that infects birds. Officials believe wild birds are
spreading the virus but they do not know how it is entering
barns.
In Wisconsin, Governor Scott Walker on Monday declared a
state of emergency after three poultry flocks became infected in
the past week, according to his office. The infected birds, more
than 326,000 in all, were chickens at an egg-laying facility,
turkeys and a backyard flock of mixed-breed birds.
Walker has authorized the state's National Guard to help
contain the disease, citing "thin" resources available from the
federal government. A state spokeswoman said guardsmen would
disinfect trucks exiting infected premises.
A spokeswoman for the U.S Department of Agriculture did not
respond to questions about federal resources. The agency has
deployed about 60 people to Minnesota, the top U.S.
turkey-producing state, which has found more infected flocks
than any other state.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
considers the risk for human infections to be low, and no human
cases have been reported.
(Additional reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing
by Matthew Lewis, Toni Reinhold)