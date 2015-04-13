(Adds comments from poultry associations, assistant state
veterinarian)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 13 A flock of 200,000 hens in
Wisconsin is the first commercial U.S. chicken operation to
become infected with a lethal strain of bird flu, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said, widening the impact of a virus
that has killed hundreds of thousands of turkeys this year.
The chickens were at an egg-laying facility in Jefferson
County, Wisconsin, between Madison and Milwaukee, and
represented the state's first case of the H5N2 flu, according to
the Agriculture Department.
Wisconsin authorities did not identify the owner of the
chickens, which will be quarantined and culled to prevent the
disease from spreading.
Since the beginning of the year the flu, which can kill
nearly an entire flock within 48 hours, has been found in
commercial poultry operations and backyard poultry flocks in 11
states stretching from Oregon to Arkansas.
The discoveries have prompted major overseas buyers,
including China and Mexico, to restrict imports of U.S. poultry
and eggs in the $5.7 billion export market. Producers such as
Tyson Foods Inc have strengthened biosecurity measures
to keep the disease off farms.
Migratory ducks are believed to be spreading the virus as
they travel to northern states after spending the winter farther
south, veterinarians have said.
Epidemiologists and veterinarians said on Monday they were
concerned more about the geographic spread of the disease than
the first infection in a commercial chicken operation. Chickens
had been expected to become infected, just as turkeys became
infected.
"The big deal is it's in another state," said John Glisson,
vice president of research for the U.S. Poultry and Egg
Association.
Neither chickens nor eggs from the Wisconsin facility will
enter the food system, officials said.
Investigators were trying to determine how the flu entered
the facility but may never be able to pinpoint it, said
Wisconsin's assistant state veterinarian Darlene Konkle.
Teams in other states with infections have been exploring
the possibility that farm workers or vehicles may have spread
the virus by tracking contaminated feces from wild birds into
barns.
"We've been on heightened alert with our biosecurity
measures," said Tom Super, spokesman for the National Chicken
Council. "I don't see that changing anytime soon."
Last week, the Agriculture Department reduced its forecasts
for poultry exports by nearly 6 percent from March due partly to
bird flu outbreaks.
No human cases of the flu have been detected.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler, Toni
Reinhold)