May 23 A large real-life test of birth control
methods found more U.S. women got pregnant while using
short-acting methods such as pills, patches and vaginal rings --
and the failure rate was highest when they were used by women
under 21.
In a new study published on Wednesday in the New England
Journal of Medicine, about 7,500 women and teens in the St.
Louis area were allowed to pick from a variety of contraception
methods at no cost.
Over the course of the study -- more than three years for
women who completed all follow-up interviews -- participants had
a total of 334 unintended pregnancies. For the full study, see:
bit.ly/KdMCQp
"We found that participants using oral contraceptive pills,
a transdermal patch or a vaginal ring had a risk of
contraceptive failure that was 20 times as high as the risk
among those using long-acting reversible contraception," said
the research team, led by Dr. Brooke Winner of Washington
University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Long-term contraception methods include intrauterine devices
(IUDs), hormone shots and skin implants.
Previous research had suggested that more women have
unintended pregnancies when they use contraception that requires
daily or weekly use.
But those findings came from national surveys where women
tried to remember when they became pregnant and which
contraceptive method they were using three or four years
earlier.
"If I try to remember what I had for dinner two days ago, I
can't," Winner told Reuters Health. "So you can imagine that
those retrospective studies are not very reliable."
In the study led by Winner, some of the unplanned
pregnancies occurred when women weren't using their chosen
contraception and instead relied on a condom or the pull-out
method, in which the male withdraws before ejaculation.
Still, among about 1,500 women who chose to use a
contraceptive pill, patch or ring, between 4 and 5 percent
became pregnant while using those methods each year.
In comparison, 0.3 percent -- about one in 330 -- of the
5,800 women who opted for an IUD or skin implant had an
unplanned pregnancy each year because of contraceptive failure.
Just 176 women chose to get Depo-Provera hormone shots every
three months, and two of them became pregnant during the study.
Depending on the brand, IUDs can prevent pregnancy for five
to 10 years. Skin implants last for three years.
AGE IMPACTS RATE OF UNPLANNED PREGNANCIES
The effectiveness of the methods varied with age: women
under the age of 21 who used pills, the patch or a vaginal ring
had almost twice as many unintended pregnancies as older women
who used those methods, the researchers reported.
Half of all pregnancies in the United States are now
unintended -- about 3 million annually, according to statistics
from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About half of those, in turn, are in women who have been
using contraception and either do not use it properly, or the
method fails. Of those unintended pregnancies, 1.2 million or so
lead to abortions.
The rate of unintended pregnancies in the United States
tends to be higher than in other developed nations, the
researchers said.
They found that women who asked for pills, a patch or a ring
were less likely to have given birth before or have had an
unintended pregnancy, abortion or sexually transmitted disease
compared with participants who selected other methods.
IUDs and implants usually cost more than $500 and typically
aren't covered by insurance, she said.
"Nationally, only about 5 percent are using long-lasting
methods like IUDs and implants. We know one of the barriers to
why they're not using them more frequently is up-front costs,"
Winner added.
"One of the beauties of this study is that it shows that
when you take cost out of the equation and you educate women
objectively and effectively, about 75 percent of them chose a
long-acting method," she said.
"If that many women were using these products nationally,
there would be a very significant drop in unintended
pregnancies, which would have far-reaching effects."
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Cynthia Osterman)