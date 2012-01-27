Jan 27 A vast electricity blackout in the
United States and Canada in 2003 led to the deaths of nearly 100
people, a study found, linking the deaths -- higher than
official estimates -- to not only accidents caused by lack of
power, but also underlying diseases.
Researchers said the study published in the journal
Epidemiology was the first to show that the death toll of such a
power outage comes not only from accidents, such as carbon
monoxide poisoning from using generators, but also from chronic
health issues such as cardiovascular and respiratory problems.
"Our results from this study indicate that power outages can
immediately and severely harm human health," said lead author
Brooke Anderson, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University.
Little is known about the health impact of power outages,
Anderson and a colleague wrote.
To get a sense of the mortality from a blackout, they
collected data on New York City's weather conditions, air
pollution levels and causes of deaths reported during the
blackout in August 2003.
Though most of New York City was dark for only about a day,
August 14 to 15, the blackout affected a wide swathe of the
northeastern United States and Canada, lasting as long as four
days in some cases -- including some pockets within the city.
Afterwards, the New York City health department attributed
only six deaths to the blackout, most of them from carbon
monoxide poisoning.
But Anderson found there was an overall 28 percent spike in
deaths during the outage. Twelve of those additional deaths were
caused by accidents, 38 by cardiovascular conditions, three from
respiratory problems and 37 by various other health conditions.
Conditions during a blackout may explain why health problems
can worsen. Many residents in high-rise apartments had no water
for the duration, for example, and firefighters had to rescue
hundreds of people from elevators.
"People were trapped in the subway in the dark and didn't
know what happened. Especially after September 11, people are
more scared, and stress can trigger a heart attack or exacerbate
asthma," said Shao Lin, an epidemiologist with the New York
State Department of Health, who was not involved in the study.
Increased air pollution from idling buses or other sources
could also aggravate respiratory conditions, Lin said. In a
previous study, she and her colleagues found that hospital
admissions for respiratory conditions increased during the
blackout.
Though pollution monitors didn't work through the outage,
shortly afterward there was an uptick in certain air pollutants,
the researchers said.
Anderson said that people with chronic health issues could
also have problems managing them.
"Most food sources and pharmacies were closed, which could
be a serious problem for someone with diabetes or someone who is
low on prescription medicines," she said in an email.
Ambulances were slower, home medical equipment that used
electricity couldn't operate and cell phones didn't work during
part of the blackout.
Anderson said that while energy companies are working to
stop power outages from taking place in the future, such as
during heat waves when power grids struggle, increased stress on
the grids could make blackouts more common in the future.
"The most direct way to reduce excess deaths from a blackout
is to try to prevent blackouts," she said.
