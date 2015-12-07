Dec 7 Merck & Co's immunotherapy
Keytruda led to a high response rate for patients with the blood
cancer multiple myeloma when added to standard therapy in a
small, early stage trial, according to data presented on Monday.
The Phase I study tested Keytruda in combination with
Celgene's Revlimid and the corticosteroid dexamethasone
in patients whose disease had progressed after they had already
received several other treatments, including several who were
not helped by previous treatment with Revlimid.
Among 17 patients available for evaluation in the ongoing
50-patient trial, the overall response rate was 76 percent,
meaning 13 of the 17 had a meaningful reduction in the cancer.
Of those, four had a so-called very good partial response,
where the level of abnormal "M" proteins in the blood decreased
by at least 90 percent.
"This is very preliminary but really promising data," said
Dr. Jesus San Miguel, the study's lead investigator who
presented the results at the American Society of Hematology
meeting in Orlando.
"We have patients who haven't responded to any other drugs
and they have responded to this combination," added San Miguel,
professor of hematology at the University of Navarra in
Pamplona, Spain.
Patients will continue to be followed to determine their
eventual duration of response.
Roger Dansey, head of oncology research for Merck, called
the early response sufficient for the company to move the
treatment combination into large Phase III trials that could be
used to seek approval in multiple myeloma.
Keytruda, known chemically as pembrolizumab, belongs to a
closely watched new class of drugs called PD-1 inhibitors that
help the immune system fight cancer by blocking a mechanism
tumors use to evade attack.
It is already approved to treat lung cancer and advanced
melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.
Keytruda is being tested in some 30 tumor types, alone and
in combination with other medicines. It recently received
breakthrough designation from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for colorectal cancer.
There were no surprising or more serious side effects from
combining the drugs that what had previously been reported
separately for Revlimid and Keytruda, researchers said.
There were no reported cases of colitis or lung inflammation
that had been seen in other Keytruda trials.
"Incidence of side effects is low, but could be due to
limited exposure to the drug so far," Miguel said. "The side
effect profile is pretty good."
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Andrew Hay)